Vijay Kedia raises stake despite Ashish Kacholia booking profit in this jewellery stock

  • Vijay Kedia portfolio: Ace investor has raised shareholding in the company from 2.01% to 2.02% during Q1FY25

Asit Manohar
Published13 Aug 2024, 10:37 AM IST
Ashish Kacholia's name is missing in the company's shareholding pattern for the April to June 2024 quarter.
Ashish Kacholia’s name is missing in the company’s shareholding pattern for the April to June 2024 quarter.(Photo: Mint)

Vijay Kedia portfolio: Vaibhav Global shares are one of the beaten-down stocks in the Indian stock market. This jewellery stock has crashed over 35 percent in the last six months. However, ace investor Vijay Kedia seems bullish on Vaibhav Global's share price. He raised his stake in this scrip from 2.01 percent to 2.02 percent during the April to June 2024 quarter, despite Ashish Kacholia booking a profit.

Vaibhav Global shareholding pattern

In Vaibhav Global Ltd's shareholding pattern for the April to June 2024 quarter, Vijay Kedia held 33.50 lakh company shares, which is 2.02 percent of the company's total paid-up capital. However, in the company's shareholding pattern for the January to March 2024 quarter, Ashish Kacholia held 33,25,152 Vaibhav Global shares, which was 2.01 percent of the company's total paid-up capital. This means Vijay Kedia raised a stake in Vaibhav Global Limited during the April to June 2024 quarter.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding

However, another ace investor, Ashish Kacholia, offloaded his stake in the company during Q1FY25. In the shareholding pattern of Vaibhav Global for Q1FY25, Ashish Kacholia's name needs to be added to the list of individual shareholders' names. In the January to March 2024 quarter, Ashish Kacholia held 17.48 lakh Vaibhav Global shares, 1.06 per cent of the company's total paid-up capital. 

This means Ashish Kacholia booked profit in this stock during the first quarter of the current fiscal. However, it would not be easy to ascertain whether Ashish Kacholia sold out all shares or sold shares to the extent that his shareholding dipped below one percent of total company shares. According to exchange rules, a company is bound to share the names of every individual shareholder who owns one percent or more company shares.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

