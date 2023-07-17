Vijay Kedia raises stake in auto stock Atul Auto despite 90% rally in last one year. Share jumps 9%1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 09:23 AM IST
Vijay Kedia portfolio: The market magnate has raised stake in Atul Auto from 7.05% to 13.70% during Q1FY24
Vijay Kedia portfolio: After the beginning of Q1 results 2023 season, retail investors are busy scanning the ace investors' portfolio as it helps them know the direction in which smart money has flown in the previous quarter. For such retail investors, there is a piece of stock market news as Vijay Kedia has raised stake in Atul Auto during April to June 2023 quarter. As per the shareholding data of Atul Auto Ltd, Vijay Kedia raised his shareholding from 7.05 per cent to 13.70 per cent in Q1FY24.
