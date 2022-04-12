Vijay Kedia raises stake in multibagger stock that surged 195% in one year

After remaining in consolidation phase after the beginning of new year 2022, this multibagger stock has given sharp upside move in last few sessions. In last one month, this multibagger Vijay Kedia portfolio stock has surged around 16.50 per cent whereas in last 6 months it has risen over 10 per cent. In last one year, this Vijay Kedia portfolio share has risen from around ₹63 to ₹185, logging around 195 per cent appreciation in this period.

