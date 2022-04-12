Vijay Kedia raises stake in multibagger stock that surged 195% in one year

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Multibagger stock: Vijay Kedia has raised his stake in the company from 1.16 per cent to 1.19 per cent, buying 39,713 shares or 0.03 per cent fresh stake in the company in Q4FY22
Vijay Kedia portfolio: Retail investors and market observers scan ace investors' portfolio to find out value picks and direction in which smart money is moving. For those investors who follow Vijay Kedia must know that the marquee investor has raised his stake in one of his portfolio stocks — Elecon Engineering Company.
In January to March 2022, Vijay Kedia raised his stake in the company from 1.16 per cent to 1.19 per cent, buying 39,713 shares or 0.03 per cent fresh stake in the company in Q4FY22.
Vijay Kedia shareholding in Elecon Engineering Company
According to Elecon Engineering Company shareholding pattern for Q4FY22, Vijay Kedia holds 13,39,713 company shares, which is 1.19 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company. If we look at Elecon Engineering Company shareholding pattern for October to December 2021 period, ace investor's shareholding stood at 13 lakh company shares or 1.16 per cent stake in the company. So, the marquee investor has bought 13,713 shares or 0.03 per cent stake in the company.
Elecon Engineering Company share price history
After remaining in consolidation phase after the beginning of new year 2022, this multibagger stock has given sharp upside move in last few sessions. In last one month, this multibagger Vijay Kedia portfolio stock has surged around 16.50 per cent whereas in last 6 months it has risen over 10 per cent. In last one year, this Vijay Kedia portfolio share has risen from around ₹63 to ₹185, logging around 195 per cent appreciation in this period.
However, this multibagger stock has given zero return to its shareholders in YTD time. In 2022, it has dipped over 3 per cent due to consolidation phase in early part of the year.
