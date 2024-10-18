Vijay Kedia raises stake in debt-free stock that has surged 45% in six months

Ace investor Vijay Kedia has increased his stake in auto component manufacturer Precision Camshafts Ltd. during the July-September 2024 quarter. The small-cap stock has seen a decent rally and has jumped over 26% in one week.
Vijay Kedia, through his firm, Kedia Securities Pvt Ltd purchased 10,00,000 shares, representing a 1.05% stake, in Precision Camshafts during the September quarter. Additionally, Vijay Kedia personally owns another 10,00,000 shares, also amounting to a 1.05% stake in the small-cap company, the shareholding pattern in the BSE showed.
Vijay Kedia’s total shareholding in Precision Camshafts stands at 20,00,000 shares, or a 2.10% stake, as of September-end, including his personal stake and through his firm Kedia Securities.
At the end of June 2024 quarter, Kedia personally held 11 lakh Precision Camshafts shares, amounting to 1.16% equity stake in the company. His firm did not hold any stake in the June quarter.
Another ace investor, Ajay Upadhyaya also holds 20 lakh equity shares, or 2.11% stake in Precision Camshafts.
Precision Camshafts is a supplier of camshafts in India and globally. The company is debt-free and promoters hold the largest stake in the company, with a 65.37% shareholding, while the remaining 34.63% stake is held by FIIs, DIIs and public shareholders.
Precision Camshafts Stock Price
Precision Camshafts stock price has given decent returns to investors as the small-cap stock rallied over 27% in one week and more than 62% in three months. The Vijay Kedia-portfolio stock has gained 16% year-to-date (YTD).
At 1:20 pm, Precision Camshafts shares were trading 1.22% lower at ₹304.15 apiece, with a market capitalisation of ₹2,889 crore on the BSE.
