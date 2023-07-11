Vijay Kedia raises stake in small-cap stock that has surged 125% in YTD. Share hits upper circuit1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 03:08 PM IST
Vijay Kedia portfolio: Ace investor has increased his stake in small-cap stock Patel Engineering, buying an additional 30 lakh shares during the April-June 2023 quarter
Vijay Kedia portfolio: Ace investor Vijay Kedia has raised shareholding in small-cap stock, which is priced below ₹50. The market magnate has bought additional 30 lakh company shares during April to June 2023 quarter. As per the shareholding pattern of the company for Q1FY23, Vijay Kedia is holding stake in this company through his company Kedia Securities Private Limited. Kedia raised his stake in the company from 1.29 per cent to 1.68 per cent in the recently ended quarter.
