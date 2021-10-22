Indian ace investor and stock market trader Vijay Kedia has increased his shareholding in Affordable Robotic & Automation as of September 2021, the recent BSE shareholding data showed on Thursday. Shares of Affordable Robotic were trading over 4% higher on the BSE in Friday's early deals at ₹121 apiece.

As per the BSE shareholding pattern of Affordable Robotic, Vijay Kedia holds 15,52,000 shares or 15.25% stake in the company as of September. The investor had 13.25% stake in the industrial automation company during the March 2021 quarter whereas Kedia Securities Private Limited held 1.12% stake, data showed. Meanwhile, during the year-ago period of September 2020, Kedia held 10.53% stake in the company.

Affordable Robotic shares have surged over 50% this year (year-to-date or YED) so far, whereas the stock has given multibagger return in the year's period as it is up more than 250% in a year.

Affordable Robotic & Automation Limited (ARAPL) is a Pune, India based company that designs automation systems. The company offers line automation, conveyor, robotic inspection stations, welding fixtures, gauges, pneumatic, hydraulic, and automatic car parking system. The company is a solution provider for all kinds of industrial automation needs.

Vijay Kedia is one of the marquee investors whose portfolio is closely watched by the stock market participants as he is know to have created impressive wealth over the past years from his stock market bets. Vijay Kishanlal Kedia publicly holds 15 stocks with a net worth of over ₹825 crore, as per data by Trendlyne.

