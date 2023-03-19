Vijay Kedia raises stake in this smallcap auto stock1 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 01:08 PM IST
- Shares of Atul Auto closed 0.34 per cent lower at ₹321.95 apiece on the NSE on Friday
Ace investor and Atul Auto Director Vijay Kedia has raised another 7.05 per cent stake in three-wheeler maker Atul Auto by converting warrants into equity shares. With this, Kedia's stake in the smallcap auto stock has gone up to 8.43 per cent from 1.5 per cent held earlier.
