Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Vijay Kedia raises stake in this smallcap auto stock
Back

Ace investor and Atul Auto Director Vijay Kedia has raised another 7.05 per cent stake in three-wheeler maker Atul Auto by converting warrants into equity shares. With this, Kedia's stake in the smallcap auto stock has gone up to 8.43 per cent from 1.5 per cent held earlier.

The ace investor has acquired 16,83,502 equity shares of the auto company on 15 March, as per a regulatory filing.

Atul Auto had allotted 50,50,505 fully convertible warrants at a price of 198 per share to the value investor in October 2022. The warrants can be converted into equity shares within 18 months from the date of allotment.

Trendlyne put the average broker target on this scrip at 318.33, implying a 0.77(-) per cent downside.

Shares of Atul Auto closed 0.34 per cent lower at 321.95 apiece on the NSE on Friday. The market cap of the firm rose to 705 crore. The stock hit its 52 week high of 397.7 on 17 February, 2023 and 52 week low of 145.1 on 21 June, 2022.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout