Vijay Kedia and Ashish Kacholia have been one of the long time shareholders of Vaibha Global company. Recently, when BSE shared the shareholding pattern of Vaibhav Global for Q3 FY2021-22 period, there was a hint of surprise for retail investors, who closely watch ace investors' portfolio. In this shareholding pattern, Vijay Kedia has raised his shareholding in the company from 1.83 per cent to 1.85 per cent whereas Ashish Kacholia has trimmed his shareholding in the company from 1.37 per cent to 1.22 per cent.

Vijay Kedia shareholding in Vaibhav Global

As per Vaibhav Global shareholding patter for October to December 2021 quarter, Vijay Kedia holds 30,35,000 shares, which is 1.85 per cent of the total issued paid-up capital of the company. However, in September 2021 quarter, Kolkata-born trader investor was holding 30 lakh shares or 1.83 per cent stake. So, Vijay Kedia added 35,000 Vaibhav Global shares in his portfolio in Q3FY22.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding in Vaibhav Global

Vaibhav Global shareholding pattern for Q3 FY2021-22 informs that Ashish Kacholia holds 20,00,000 company shares, which is 1.22 per cent of the total issued paid-up capital of the company whereas he used to hold 22,50,000 company shares or 1.37 per cent company stake in September 2021 quarter. This means, Ashish Kacholia sold out 2,50,000 Vaibhav Global shares during Q3 FY2021-22 period.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.