Vijay Kedia portfolio: During result season, retail investors and market observers closely follow portfolio of ace investors as it help them know the direction in which smart money has flown in recent months. For such retail investors and market observers there is a piece of stock market news . Market magnet Vijay Kedia has kept his stake unchanged in Talbros Automotive Components. Vijay Kedia kept his shareholding in the auto company unchanged during July to September 2022 quarter even though other ace investor Dolly Khanna raised her stake in the company during Q2FY23.

Vijay Kedia shareholding in Talbros Automotive Components

As per Talbros Automotive Components shareholding pattern for July to September 2022 quarter, Vijay Kedia holds 2.80 lakh shares or 2.27 per cent stake in the company. In April to June 2022 shareholding pattern of the company, Vijay Kedia was holding same 2.80 lakh company shares or 2.27 per cent stake in the company. This means, Vijay Kedia remained steady in the auto scrip during second quarter of current financial year.

Dolly Khanna shareholding pattern in Talbros Automotive Components

According to shareholding pattern of Talbros Automotive Components company in Q2FY23, Dolly Khanna holds 1,50,215 shares or 1.22 per cent stake in the company. In April to June shareholding pattern of the auto company, Dolly Khanna was holding 1,35,215 shares or 1.10 per cent stake in the company. This means, the Chennai-based ace investor raise her stake in this auto company from 1.10 per cent to 1.22 per cent buying 15,000 fresh shares of the company during recently ended Q2FY23.

The small-cap company ended with a market cap of ₹580 crore on Wednesday and its trade volume on Wednesday was 26,737 on NSE. Current dividend yield of this auto stock is 0.53. This Vijay Kedia and Dolly Khanna share is currently standing at a PE multiple of 12.40 whereas sector PE is 34.86. Current EPS of this stock is 37.93 book value per share is 244.53. Its 52-week high on NSE is ₹658 while its 52-week low is ₹254 apiece.