After bloodbath on Dalal Street, ace investor Vijay Kedia has shared the art on how to overcome this market volatility. While talking to Livemint in an exclusive conversation, the market magnet told that ‘short term crisis is a big time opportunity for long term investors’ as it allows positional investors to buy quality stocks at highly discounted levels.

On his take yesterday's stock market sell-off on Friday, Vijay Kedia said, "Short term crisis is a big time opportunity for long term investors because it helps positional investors to buy quality stocks at highly discounted levels. A long term investor should stick with its conviction and need not to worry about short term sentiments like inflation, FII selling, geopolitical tension etc." He advised investors to flow with wind as everything is temporary on Dalal Street.

In one of his tweets this month, ace investor has given a hint on how Indian market's came out of recent FII's selling and Russia-Ukraine war, Vijay Keida says, "Everything is temporary; emotions, thoughts, people, life, FIIs selling, inflation, war, and bear markets. Do not become attached to it. Just flow with it."

See Vijay Kedia's tweet below:

Everything is temporary; emotions, thoughts, people, life, FIIs selling, inflation, war, and bear markets. Do not become attached to it. Just flow with it. pic.twitter.com/YGivrK3d67 — Vijay Kedia (@VijayKedia1) September 6, 2022

Ace investor said that Dalal Street was under panic when FIIs started selling in bulk at the end of 2021 and they continued doing this till end of the FY22. But, now FIIs have started buying stocks in the Indian markets. Similarly, after outbreak of Russia-Ukraine war this year, huge sell-off triggered on Dalal Street but the market bounced back strongly.

Likewise, after the US inflation data, market is buzz about a 100 bps interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in the upcoming FOMC meeting scheduled on 21st September 2022. Due to this buzz, dollar index has surged to around 110 levels that has put assets like equity and gold under pressure. And if we go by Vijay Kedia's suggestions, long term investors have a big opportunity to take advantage of this crisis as this concern is also a temporary crisis.

On Friday, Sensex crashed to the tune of near 1,100 while Nifty nosedived near 350 points, eroding around ₹6.18 lakh crore of investors' wealth in single session. Out of 30 stocks listed on Sensex, 29 stocks finished in red territory. Only IndusInd Bank shares ended higher and logged near 2.5 per cent rise on Friday session. In fact, IndusInd Bank share price hit new 52-week high on the wee

