Vijay Kedia's 'first unicorn' gets acquired for Re 1, 'humbled' says investor
'BSE meri jaan ho tum' jingle rights were transferred by Vijay Kedia to the BSE for a one-time and all-inclusive fee of Re 1
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Tuesday signed an agreement with veteran investor and MD of Kedia Securities, Vijay Kedia, for exclusive rights of his popular jingle, 'BSE meri jaan ho tum'.
BSE has been granted "exclusive, perpetual, irrevocable, royalty free, worldwide, and transferable license of the jingle", the stock exchange said in a press release.
'BSE meri jaan ho tum' jingle rights were transferred by Vijay Kedia to the BSE for a one-time and all-inclusive fee of Re 1, adding "he shall not owe any future additional royalties or fees for future use of the Jingle".
"From my first failed attempt in 1989 to become a sub-broker at BSE to today where my voice becomes a part of this great institution, the journey is both overwhelming and an honour," Vijay Kedia said.
"My first unicorn.. my song "BSE meri Jaan Ho tum acquired by @BSEIndia. Humbled... Makes my belief stronger.. That “we all are a hero of our own movie, but our release dates are different. Don't give up," Kedia wrote on Twitter.
BSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said, "He has been a long-term investor in the Capital Markets, and a well-wisher and supporter of the exchange. We are grateful for his kind gesture."
