Vijay Kedia shares a simple market lesson that most retail investors miss: Don't chase today's favourite

Veteran investor Vijay Kedia has shared a simple but powerful lesson on how markets behave, reminding investors that wealth creation is often driven by understanding market cycles rather than chasing the latest investment trend.

In a post on social media platform X on July 2, Kedia said markets do not move in a straight line but instead rotate through different phases, creating fresh opportunities for investors who can identify them early.

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"Markets don't move in straight lines. They move in rotations. Opportunity → Euphoria → Correction → New Opportunity. Different asset classes. Different narratives. Same human psychology. The biggest returns often come not from chasing today's favourite, but from recognizing tomorrow's opportunity," Kedia wrote.

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Why market rotations matter Kedia's latest post highlights a recurring theme in investing—that leadership constantly shifts between different asset classes, even though investor behaviour remains largely unchanged. According to him, every market cycle typically begins with opportunity, moves into a phase of widespread optimism or euphoria, eventually undergoes a correction and then creates new investment opportunities. While the narratives surrounding different asset classes may change over time, the psychology driving investor decisions often remains the same.

His message suggests that investors may benefit more by identifying emerging opportunities than by rushing into sectors or asset classes that have already become market favourites. By the time an investment theme dominates headlines, a significant part of the upside may already have played out, while the next opportunity may be quietly taking shape elsewhere.

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Kedia had expressed a similar view in another post on June 26, where he explained how the post-pandemic investment landscape offers one of the clearest examples of capital rotating from one asset class to another, creating winners and losers at different stages of the cycle.

Rather than trying to predict the next hot investment, he urged investors to understand the broader pattern that has repeatedly played out across equities, real estate, cryptocurrencies, precious metals, industrial commodities and artificial intelligence-related investments.

According to Kedia, India's equity markets provide a strong example of this process. Following the pandemic-led market crash, equities staged a sharp recovery. Between 2021 and September 2024, Indian markets emerged among the world's strongest performers, producing numerous multibagger stocks as investors embraced India's strong economic growth story.

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However, as market valuations increased, leadership gradually shifted away from equities towards other asset classes. Kedia's broader takeaway is that investors should spend less time chasing whichever investment is currently in the spotlight and instead focus on recognising where markets stand within the broader investment cycle. Understanding these shifts, rather than reacting to headlines, could help investors position themselves for the next phase of market leadership.

Who is Vijay Kedia? Vijay Kedia is a noted Indian investor and founder of Kedia Securities. Known for identifying high-growth businesses early, he follows the investment philosophy of SMILE (Small in size, Medium in experience, Large in aspiration and Extra-large in market potential). Over the years, Kedia has built a reputation for spotting multibagger stocks through long-term investing and is widely followed by retail investors for his insights on markets, investing and wealth creation.

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Vijay Kedia's portfolio is closely tracked by market participants, reflecting both his standing as a veteran investor and the strong long-term returns generated by several of his investments.

Kedia entered the stock market at the age of 19 and founded Kedia Securities in 1992 when he was 33. According to the latest corporate shareholding data, Vijay Kishanlal Kedia publicly holds stakes in 22 listed companies with a combined net worth of more than ₹1,336 crore.

As of the March quarter, some of his key listed holdings include Atul Auto, Innovators Facade Systems, Affordable Robotic & Automation, Exhicon Events Media Solutions, Repro India, Techd Cybersecurity and several other companies.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.