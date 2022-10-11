Vijay Kedia stays invested in this portfolio stock in Q2

Vijay Kedia stays invested in this portfolio stock in Q21 min read . 01:00 PM IST
- Vijay Kedia has stayed put in his portfolio stock Talbros Automative Components
Indian ace investor and stock market trader Vijay Kedia has remained invested in his portfolio stock Talbros Automative Components Ltd during the second quarter of the current fiscal (Q2 FY23) as his stake remains unchanged from what he held in the June 2022 quarter.
Indian ace investor and stock market trader Vijay Kedia has remained invested in his portfolio stock Talbros Automative Components Ltd during the second quarter of the current fiscal (Q2 FY23) as his stake remains unchanged from what he held in the June 2022 quarter.
As per the recent shareholding data released for the quarter ended September released on the BSE, the veteran investor holds 2.27% stake or 2,80,000 equity shares in the company as of September 2022, which is the same as Kedia held in the previous quarter of April-June 2022 period.
As per the recent shareholding data released for the quarter ended September released on the BSE, the veteran investor holds 2.27% stake or 2,80,000 equity shares in the company as of September 2022, which is the same as Kedia held in the previous quarter of April-June 2022 period.
Auto parts company Talbros Automative is a diversified auto component player with presence across automobile categories in Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Two-wheelers, Three-wheelers, Agricultural machinery, Off-loaders and Industrial vehicles. The auto component stock has rallied over 73% in a year's period. In 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far, Talbros Automative Components shares have surged more than 22% whereas it is up over 71% in a year's period.
Auto parts company Talbros Automative is a diversified auto component player with presence across automobile categories in Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Two-wheelers, Three-wheelers, Agricultural machinery, Off-loaders and Industrial vehicles. The auto component stock has rallied over 73% in a year's period. In 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far, Talbros Automative Components shares have surged more than 22% whereas it is up over 71% in a year's period.
Vijay Kishanlal Kedia is among the marquee investors and his portfolio and bets are closely tracked by the stock market participants, As per Trendlyne, the ace investor publicly holds 16 stocks with a net worth of over ₹802 crore.
Vijay Kishanlal Kedia is among the marquee investors and his portfolio and bets are closely tracked by the stock market participants, As per Trendlyne, the ace investor publicly holds 16 stocks with a net worth of over ₹802 crore.
Meanwhile, another well-known investor Dolly Khanna has increased her stake in auto parts Talbros Automative Components Ltd as she holds 1.22% stake or 1,50,215 equity shares in the company as of September 2022, which is up from 1.10% stake or 1,35,215 shares she held in the previous quarter of April-June 2022 period.
Meanwhile, another well-known investor Dolly Khanna has increased her stake in auto parts Talbros Automative Components Ltd as she holds 1.22% stake or 1,50,215 equity shares in the company as of September 2022, which is up from 1.10% stake or 1,35,215 shares she held in the previous quarter of April-June 2022 period.