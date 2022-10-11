Vijay Kedia stays invested in this portfolio stock in Q2

Auto parts company Talbros Automative is a diversified auto component player with presence across automobile categories in Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Two-wheelers, Three-wheelers, Agricultural machinery, Off-loaders and Industrial vehicles. The auto component stock has rallied over 73% in a year's period. In 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far, Talbros Automative Components shares have surged more than 22% whereas it is up over 71% in a year's period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}