Vijay Kedia stock dips 16% in one month. 'Opportunity to buy', say experts

Speaking on the fundamentals of this Vijay Kedia portfolio stock; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "This slide in Sudarshan Chemical Industries share price is mainly due to the profit-booking as the stock has been able to maintain the average delivery share to the level of around 60-65 per cent. In fact, its Q1 FY22 numbers are also in sync with the market expectations and the company has been able to keep its debt under control. So, from fundamental perspective, there is nothing wrong in the counter. This dip in the Vijay Kedia stock can be attributed to the profit-booking by some investors as the stock has given sharp upside move in May, June and July this year. So, those who earned from the stock in these three months are booking their profit these days." He said that the trend may continue for few more trade sessions but one should look at this dip as an opportunity to buy as the counter is available at heavily discounted price.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}