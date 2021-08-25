Vijay Kedia portfolio is known for lesser known stocks that tends to beat the benchmark return in long-term. Main feature of Vijay Kedia stocks is to deliver higher percentage of return at lower volume of investment. A glaring example of it is Vaibhav Global shares. This multi-national electronic retailer company stock shot up from ₹353.57 per stock levels to ₹724 mark in the last one year — delivering multibagger return of more than 100 per cent to the share holders.

Vaibhav Global share price history

This Vijay Kedia portfolio stock has been under stress for the last one month as the stock has slide around 7.5 per cent in this period. In the last five trade sessions, this stock has come down near 6.40 per cent. However, hope for trend reversal triggered on Tuesday when this Vijay Kedia stock rose 3.34 per cent.

But, if we look at this Vaibhav Global share price history for one year, the stock jumped from ₹353.57 per stock levels to ₹724 mark — logging around 105 per cent in this period. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this counter one year ago and had remained invested in it for the last one year, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹2.05 lakh today.

Speaking on the outlook of this Vijay Kedia share; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Vaibhav Global shares have strong support at ₹680 to ₹700 levels. It may give strong breakout once it sustains above ₹750. So, those who have this stock in their portfolio are advised to hold the counter for ₹800 to ₹825 targets. While for those who want to buy this counter, they are advised to wait for the breakout and buy this Vijay Kedia stock once it sustains above ₹750 levels on closing basis."

Bagadia said that fresh buying in the counter can be done above ₹750 for the target of ₹800 to ₹825 maintaining stop loss below ₹700.

Vijay Kedia share holding in Vaibhav Global

As per the shareholding pattern of Vaibhav Global for the period April to June 2021, Vijay Kedia holds 30 lakh shares of the company, which is around 1.84 per cent of the net company shares.

