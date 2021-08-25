Vijay Kedia stock doubles share holders' money in one year. Should you buy now?

Speaking on the outlook of this Vijay Kedia share; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Vaibhav Global shares have strong support at ₹680 to ₹700 levels. It may give strong breakout once it sustains above ₹750. So, those who have this stock in their portfolio are advised to hold the counter for ₹800 to ₹825 targets. While for those who want to buy this counter, they are advised to wait for the breakout and buy this Vijay Kedia stock once it sustains above ₹750 levels on closing basis."