Vijay Kedia stock gives 80% return in 6 months. Some experts see more gain

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vijay Kedia portfolio: American billionaire investor and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Charlie Munger had once said that big money is not in buying or selling, but in waiting. This Charlie Munger quote holds well on Vijay Kedia portfolio stock Heritage Foods. The Kolkata born wealth manager has investment in this stock through his company Kedia Securities that holds around 1.13 per cent of the company shares for the last 3 quarters. If a Vijay Kedia portfolio follower had invested in this stock following Vijay Kedia and remained invested till date, the stock would have delivered more than 80 per cent return to such investor. However, if we go by stock market experts' views, the stock is still positive and can go up to ₹580 in next 2 months.

Vijay Kedia portfolio: American billionaire investor and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Charlie Munger had once said that big money is not in buying or selling, but in waiting. This Charlie Munger quote holds well on Vijay Kedia portfolio stock Heritage Foods. The Kolkata born wealth manager has investment in this stock through his company Kedia Securities that holds around 1.13 per cent of the company shares for the last 3 quarters. If a Vijay Kedia portfolio follower had invested in this stock following Vijay Kedia and remained invested till date, the stock would have delivered more than 80 per cent return to such investor. However, if we go by stock market experts' views, the stock is still positive and can go up to ₹580 in next 2 months.

Heritage Foods share price history {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heritage Foods share price history Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

This Vijay Kedia portfolio stock has surged from ₹276.25 per stock levels to ₹505.55 per stock mark today (at 12:17 PM) in the last 6 months — yielding around 83.5 per cent in this period. However, the stock has been trading sideways for the last one month and stock market experts have recommended investors to buy this counter at current market price for the target of ₹580 in next 2 months.

On what should be the strategy for those who have this stock in their portfolio; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Those who have this counter in their portfolio are advised to hold long for the immediate target of ₹530." He said that this Vijay Kedia stock has strong support at ₹475 per equity share levels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Advising fresh buying in this Vijay Kedia stock; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities said, "One can buy this counter at current market price for the targets ₹542 and ₹580 in next 2 months. However, one must maintain stop loss at ₹477."

Vijay Kedia share holding in Heritage Foods

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}