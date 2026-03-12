MUMBAI: Ace investor Vijay Kedia expects Indian markets to hold above their 52-week bottom made in April last year, even as the latest correction rattles retail and wealthy investors.
Sitting like an eagle–waiting and watching, says Vijay Kedia as market wilts
SummaryMoney is never made in euphoric times, it's made when there is panic. Be cool and level-headed before making a decision to invest in the current market cycle, says ace investor Vijay Kedia
