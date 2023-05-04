Vijay Kedia stock Patel Engineering secures orders worth ₹1,310 Cr, scrip ended on a green note by 9%2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 06:45 PM IST
During today's closing session, Patel Engineering, a small cap company, had a market cap of ₹1,803.30 Cr. One of India's leading providers of infrastructure and construction services is Patel Engineering Ltd., established in 1949. After winning projects worth ₹1,310 crore with its joint venture partners, Patel Engineering Limited closed the day up 9%.
