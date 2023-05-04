During today's closing session, Patel Engineering, a small cap company, had a market cap of ₹1,803.30 Cr. One of India's leading providers of infrastructure and construction services is Patel Engineering Ltd., established in 1949. After winning projects worth ₹1,310 crore with its joint venture partners, Patel Engineering Limited closed the day up 9%.

“Patel Engineering Limited along with Joint Venture (“JV") Partners Bags Rs. 311.13 crore TUMKUR Branch Canal (Package III) Micro Irrigation Project and Rs. 998.75 crore SHER Micro Irrigation Project, our share in these two orders aggregates Rs. 508.24 crore," said the company in a stock exchange filing.

The company is a 51% shareholder in the joint venture for the Tumkur Branch Canal project, and it has invested Rs. 158.68 crore of its own money in the venture. Patel Engineering also has a 35% stake in the joint venture for the Sher Micro Irrigation Project, with a contribution of Rs. 349.56 crore.

The shares of Patel Engineering closed today on the NSE at ₹23.25 apiece level, up by 9.41% from the previous close of ₹21.25. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹26.73 on (19-Aug-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹13.15 on (27-Feb-2023). The stock has rallied 32.33% so far on a YTD basis. During Q4FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 39.42%, FIIs stake of 2.10%, DIIs stake of 9.20%, public stake of 44.49% and others stake of 4.79%. Mr. Vijay Kedia, a renowned investor, recently purchased 10 million shares, or 1.3 percent stake in the company. The investment has a holding value of ₹23.6 crores.

Commenting on the technical outlook of the stock, A R Ramachandran, Co-founder & Trainer-Tips2trades said "Due to news of Patel Engineering bagging new irrigation projects in Maharashtra worth Rs 3.11 billion, the stock price has zoomed but now is very overbought with strong resistance at 25 on the Daily charts. Investors should be booking profits at current levels and wait for a dip near support zone of 15.5-16.3 to buy for better returns in the near term."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author