Vijay Kedia stock Patel Engineering secures orders worth 1,310 Cr, scrip ended on a green note by 9%

The shares of Patel Engineering closed today on the NSE at ₹23.25 apiece level, up by 9.41% from the previous close of ₹21.25. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹26.73 on (19-Aug-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹13.15 on (27-Feb-2023). The stock has rallied 32.33% so far on a YTD basis. During Q4FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 39.42%, FIIs stake of 2.10%, DIIs stake of 9.20%, public stake of 44.49% and others stake of 4.79%. Mr. Vijay Kedia, a renowned investor, recently purchased 10 million shares, or 1.3 percent stake in the company. The investment has a holding value of ₹23.6 crores.