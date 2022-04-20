Vijay Kedia portfolio: Despite high volatility in equity markets in January to March 2022 quarter, ace investor Vijay Kedia has done very little change in his portfolio. The marquee investor has kept his shareholding almost at same levels in most of his stocks except Ramco Systems. In this IT stock, Vijay Kedia has cut down his stake from 2.60 per cent to 2.35 per cent. The market magnet had raised his stake in the counter in July to September 2021 quarter when he raised his stake from around 1.80 per cent to 2.60 per cent. In December 2021 quarter, Vijay Kedia had kept his shareholding unchanged in Ramco Systems.

Probably Vijay Kedia cut down stake in the company after continuous sell-off pressure on the It stock this year. In YTD time, this stock has crashed near 30 per cent at it came down from around ₹470 to ₹330 apiece levels.

Vijay Kedia shareholding in Ramco Systems

According to Ramco Systems shareholding pattern for recently ended March 2022 quarter, Vijay Kedia holding in the company is 7.25 lakh shares or 2.35 per cent stake in the company. However, in October to December 2021 shareholding pattern of the company, Vijay Kedia was holding 8.0 lakh company shares, which was around 2.60 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company. So, Vijay Kedia has booked partial profit in this IT stock in January to March 2022 quarter. But, it would be difficult to say whether he sold out entire 75,000 share in one go or he sold them out in a calibrated manner because shareholding pattern of a listed company doesn't reveal details in regard to buying and selling of stocks.

Ramco Systems share price history

The IT stock has been under sell-off heat for last one year. In last one year, this Vijay Kedia portfolio stock has come down from ₹507 to ₹330 apiece levels, losing around 35 per cent in this time. In year-to-date (YTD) time, Ramco Systems share price has crashed from around ₹470 to ₹330, logging near 30 per cent dip in this period. However, the stock has given some upside moves in last one month, logging appreciation to the tune of more than 10 per cent.