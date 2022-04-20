Vijay Kedia trims stake in portfolio IT stock that tumbled 30% this year

According to Ramco Systems shareholding pattern for recently ended March 2022 quarter, Vijay Kedia holding in the company is 7.25 lakh shares or 2.35 per cent stake in the company. However, in October to December 2021 shareholding pattern of the company, Vijay Kedia was holding 8.0 lakh company shares, which was around 2.60 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company. So, Vijay Kedia has booked partial profit in this IT stock in January to March 2022 quarter. But, it would be difficult to say whether he sold out entire 75,000 share in one go or he sold them out in a calibrated manner because shareholding pattern of a listed company doesn't reveal details in regard to buying and selling of stocks.