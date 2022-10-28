Vijay Kedia portfolio: Ace investor has booked partial profit in Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd. As per the shareholding pattern of the company for H1FY23, Vijay Kedia has cut down his stake in the company from 14.15 per cent to 12.25 per cent during April to September 2022 period. This signals that the market magnet has offloaded some shares of the company in first half of the current fiscal.

Vijay Kedia shareholding

According to shareholding pattern of Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd for April to September 2022 period, Vijay Kedia holds 12,47,200 shares of the small-cap company, which is 12.25 per cent of total paid up capital. However, in shareholding pattern of the company for October 2021 to March 2022 or H2FY22, Vijay Kedia was holding 14,40,000 company shares or 14.15 per cent stake in the company. This means Vijay Kedia offloaded his stake in the company by selling out 1,92,800 shares of the company or 1.90 per cent stake in the company.

Affordable Robotic & Automation share price history

Affordable Robotic & Automation shares are one of those stocks of Indian stock market that has delivered strong return to its shareholders in post-Covid rebound. This small-cap stock has risen from ₹20.50 apiece in May 2020 to ₹146.20 per share today, ascending to the tune of 600 per cent in post-Covid rally. In YTD time, this small-cap multibagger stock has delivered over 20 per cent return to its positional shareholders by ascending from ₹121 to ₹146.20 apiece levels.

The BSE listed small-cap stock ended on Thursday with a market cap of near ₹150 crore whereas its trade volume was at 4800 only. This means this small-cap stock is a low float stock that can give sharp movement on either side after a single trigger. So, the stock is suitable for high risk traders. Its 52-week low is ₹106.10 apiece whereas this small-cap multibagger stock made its 52-week high of ₹218.90 in January 2022.