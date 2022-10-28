Vijay Kedia trims stake in small-cap stock that surged 600% in post-Covid rally2 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 09:29 AM IST
Vijay Kedia portfolio: Ace investor has booked partial profit in Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd. As per the shareholding pattern of the company for H1FY23, Vijay Kedia has cut down his stake in the company from 14.15 per cent to 12.25 per cent during April to September 2022 period. This signals that the market magnet has offloaded some shares of the company in first half of the current fiscal.