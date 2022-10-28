Vijay Kedia trims stake in small-cap stock that surged 600% in post-Covid rally

Vijay Kedia shareholding

According to shareholding pattern of Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd for April to September 2022 period, Vijay Kedia holds 12,47,200 shares of the small-cap company, which is 12.25 per cent of total paid up capital. However, in shareholding pattern of the company for October 2021 to March 2022 or H2FY22, Vijay Kedia was holding 14,40,000 company shares or 14.15 per cent stake in the company. This means Vijay Kedia offloaded his stake in the company by selling out 1,92,800 shares of the company or 1.90 per cent stake in the company.