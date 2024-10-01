Markets
Will Vijay Kedia’s bet on VIP Industries prove to be expensive?
Suhel Khan 7 min read 01 Oct 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
- Vijay Kedia's recent investment in VIP Industries has sparked debates among investors. While Kedia's track record is impressive, the high stock valuation raises questions.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Vijay Kedia's name is not unknown to investors in the Indian stock markets. His rise in the market is a tale of smart and strategic choices.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less