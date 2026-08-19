Vijay Kedia's Kedia Securities acquires stake in AI-led SaaS fintech Zaggle Prepaid, stock surges more than 17% on NSE

Famed investor Vijay Kedia-owned Kedia Securities has bought 20 lakh shares of an AI-led SaaS fintech Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services via a bulk deal on the NSE on Tuesday, 18 August. Following this, the stock surged more than 17% on the NSE on Wednesday, 19 August.

On Wednesday, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services' share price opened at ₹187.40 against its previous close of ₹165.88 and jumped as much as 17.4% to an intraday high of ₹194.70. In the previous session, the stock ended 3.36% higher.

As per bulk deal data on the NSE, Kedia Securities picked 20,00,000 shares of Zaggle Prepaid at an average price of ₹164.72 per share, aggregating to nearly ₹33 crore, via a bulk deal on the NSE on Tuesday.

Kedia Securities picked up a stake in the stock when it hit a 52-week low. Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services shares hit a 52-week low of ₹154.36 on 18 August 2026.

Notably, ace investor Ashish Kacholia also holds a stake in Zaggle Prepaid.

Zaggle Prepaid shareholding pattern The June quarter shareholding pattern data for Zaggle Prepaid does not show Vijay Kedia’s firm, Kedia Securities, among the company's key shareholders.

Under exchange disclosure rules, companies are not required to disclose the names of shareholders holding less than 1% stake. Therefore, there are two possibilities: either Kedia’s stake in the company was below 1%, or he did not hold any shares by the end of the June quarter of FY27.

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Meanwhile, ace investor Ashish Kacholia held 29,03,356 shares, equivalent to 2.16% stake, in the company by the end of the June quarter. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) cumulatively held 31,08,030 shares, or 2.31% stake, in the company by the end of the last quarter.

Zaggle Prepaid share price trend Zaggle Prepaid shares are down 47% year-to-date. It hit a 52-week high of ₹417.60 on the NSE on 19 August last year.

On a monthly scale, the stock is down 10% so far in August, looking set to extend losses for the fourth consecutive month.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Q1 results On 14 August, Zaggle Prepaid said its Q1FY27 profit after tax (PAT) declined 32.9% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹17.53 crore, while PAT margin for the June quarter shrank to 4.1% from 7.9% YoY.

Revenue from operations, however, jumped 27.5% YoY to ₹423.27 crore.

Adjusted EBITDA (after reducing the ESOP expenses and adding the EBITDA share of associates) climbed 4% YoY to ₹34.74 crore, while adjusted EBITDA margin declined to 8.2% from 10.1% YoY.

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The company said expenses related to the Dice acquisition, one-time vendor payments and relocation expenses for 100+ professionals impacted EBITDA margin during the quarter.

Revenue from Dice contracts was not captured in Q1FY27 and will start reflecting from Q2FY27 onwards, which also impacted EBITDA margin.

Moderated push of expenses into the profit and loss, which were earlier capitalised, increments for existing employees, and added employee costs and other expenses from the acquisition of Zagg.Money was the other factor that impacted EBITDA margin.

Zaggle operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment, with a diversified portfolio of SaaS products, including tax and payroll software, and a wide touchpoint reach. It has customers in banking and finance, technology, healthcare, manufacturing, FMCG, infrastructure, and the automobile industry.

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