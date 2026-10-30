Vijay Kedia's portfolio stock under ₹150: This textile stock adds ₹3.7 crore to his wealth since IPO; Do you own?

Vijay Kedia owns 10.35 lakh shares, or a 4.73% stake, in Ashutosh Fibre. The textile stock gained 6.26% in a week and closed at 128.10 on October 30. Compared with its 92 IPO price, the holding’s notional value rose by 3.74 crore.

ASHUTOSH
Sharmila Bhadoria
Published30 Oct 2026, 08:35 PM IST
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Vijay Kedia portfolio stock (AI image for representational purpose)
Vijay Kedia portfolio stock (AI image for representational purpose)

Vijay Kedia’s portfolio stock under 150: Ace investor Vijay Kedia portfolio stock, Ashutosh Fibre Limited, has delivered 6.26% return over the past week. He owns 10.35 lakh shares in the textile stock, which is equivalent to 4.73% stake in the firm.

Kedia held shares in Ashutosh Fibre before its initial public offering, and the textile stock's rally has significantly boosted the value of the ace investor's holding.

Vijay Kedia portfolio stock: How much wealth is generated with Ashutosh Fibre stock?

Ashutosh Fibre’s SME IPO was listed on exchanges in September this year. The IPO’s upper price band was fixed at 92 per share. Considering Ashutosh Fibre’s October 30 closing price, the stock has generated a notional gain of 3.74 crore.

Particulars

Details

Shares held10,35,000
IPO issue price 92
October 30 closing price 128.10
Gain per share 36.10
Stock price appreciation39.24%
Total value appreciation 3,73,63,500 ( 3.74 crore)

Investors must note that Vijay Kedia held stakes in Ashutosh Fibre Limited even before the IPO launch, hence his original acquisition cost and profit from the stock may be different. The calculation only reflects his wealth appreciation from Ashutosh Fibre against the IPO issue price.

Ashutosh Fibre share price trend

The SME textile stock closed 1.54% lower at 128.10 per share on NSE with a market capitalisation of 280.22 crore. Its share price value has surged 6.26% over the past one week. But the textile stock has declined 15.96% in one month.

About Ashutosh Fibre

The Gujarat-headquartered, Ashutosh Fibre manufactures technical and synthetic yarns which is used in industrial and specialized applications. Its products include yarns which are used in filtration materials, flame-retardant workwear, personal protective equipment (PPE), automotive seat fabrics and carpets.

The company was established in 1985 and operates a manufacturing facility in Gujarat's Petlad. It produces technical and synthetic yarns for industrial and specialized applications.

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