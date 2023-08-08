Vijay Shekhar Sharma-Antfin deal: Chinese shareholder reducing stake in Paytm a fundamentally positive, say analysts3 min read 08 Aug 2023, 11:38 AM IST
Analysts at BofA Securities noted that a Chinese shareholder ceasing to be the largest shareholder, would also directionally be positive for the company fundamentals.
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma buying 10.30% stake in the company from Antfin resulted in a Chinese entity ceasing to be largest shareholder in the company, which analysts believe to be positive for Paytm’s fundamentals and also remove overhang on the stock.
