Vijaya Diagnostic IPO allotment date is fast approaching as tentative date for finalisation of company shares is 8th September 2021. The public issue of diagnostic chain company got subscribed 4.54 times after the closure of bidding on 3rd September 2021. After tepid response from bidders on first two days, Vijaya Diagnostic received around 4 times subscription on the last day of bidding. Those who want to check their application status need not to move from pillar to post. They can do this online by logging in at either BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. Official registrar of Vijaya Diagnostic IPO is KFintech Private Limited and its official website is karisma.kfintech.com/. However, one will be able to check one's IPO application status only after the finalisation of share allotment is announced.

How to check Vijaya Diagnostic IPO allotment status online

Those who want to check Vijaya Diagnostic IPO allotment status online, they have two options — either login at the BSE website or login at official registrar's website. They can login directly at the BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

How to check Vijaya Diagnostic IPO allotment status at BSE

As mentioned above, those who want to check Vijaya Diagnostic IPO allotment status at BSE website, they can login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Vijaya Diagnostic IPO;

3] Enter your Vijaya Diagnostic IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN card details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Vijaya Diagnostic IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

How to check Vijaya Diagnostic IPO allotment status at KFintech

Applicants of Vijaya Diagnostic IPO can check share allotment status online by logging in at the direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

Here is step by step guide:

1] Login at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;

2] Select Vijaya Diagnostic IPO;

3] Select either of Application Number or DPID/Client ID or PAN (Let's take application number);

4] Enter your IPO application number;

5] Fill Captcha; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Vijaya Diagnostic IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

