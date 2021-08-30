Vijaya Diagnostic IPO: GMP, price, other details in 10 points

1] Vijaya Diagnostic IPO GMP: Shares of Vijaya Diagnostic are available today at a premium of ₹10 in the grey market, which is almost half of its previous day's grey market premium of ₹18. According to market observers, Vijaya Disgnostic IPO grey market premium has been nosediving in the grey market and it has come down from ₹40 to ₹10 today in the last 5 days. They said that 100 per cent OFS has probably not gone down well in the grey market.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}