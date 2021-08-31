Vijaya Diagnostic IPO: GMP remains steady ahead of subscription opening

As per the market observers, Vijaya Diagnostic IPO GMP has been nosediving ever since it became available for trade in the grey market. They said that in the last one week, Vijaya Diagnostic IPO grey market price has tanked from ₹40 to ₹10. However, it showed some signs of recovery as Vijaya Diagnostic IPO GMP today is ₹16 — ₹6 up from yesterday's grey market premium. But, it's still too little if we look at the price band of ₹522 to ₹531. They said that due to recent fiasco in primary market, investors are more concerned on valuation front. Since, valuation of Vijaya Diagnostic IPO is higher and it is 100 OFS in nature, they expected that dull response may continue even when its subscription becomes open from tomorrow i.e. 1st September 2021.