Vijaya Diagnostic IPO listing date, what latest GMP signals

As per the market observers, Vijaya Diagnostic IPO GMP today is minus ₹15, which is ₹5 lower from its yesterday's grey market premium of minus ₹10. They went on to add that Vijaya Diagnostic IPO grey market premium has been nosediving ever since it became available for trade in the grey market. It has come down from ₹40 to minus ₹15 (its lowest grey market premium) that reflects 'turned down' sentiment in regard to the Vijaya Diagnostic IPO.

