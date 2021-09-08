Vijaya Diagnostic IPO share allotment today: How to check application status

Vijaya Diagnostic IPO allotment date: After the closure of ₹1,895 crore public issue on 3rd September, the Hyderabad-based diagnostic chain company Vijaya Diagnostic is most likely to finalise its share allotment today. The initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 4.54 times during the three-day issue from 1st September to 3rd September. Those who bid for the Vijaya Diagnostic IPO can check the allotment status in two ways.

How to check Vijaya Diagnostic IPO share allotment status

However, for information to the Vijaya Diagnostic IPO bidders, once the share allotment is announced, they need not to move hither and thither. They can check their application status online in two ways — either by logging in at the BSE website or by logging in at the website of official registrar of this IPO. The official registrar of Vijaya Diagnostic IPO is Vijaya Diagnostic IPO.

Links to check Vijaya Diagnostic IPO share allotment status

For convenience, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at official registrar KFintech's direct web link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ to check their application status online.

Vijaya Diagnostic IPO share allotment: How to check status at BSE website

As mentioned above, a Vijaya Diagnostic IPO bidder can check one's application status by logging in at the BSE website or by logging in at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx. After logging in at the direct BSE link, they need to follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at the direct link to BSE website — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Vijaya Diagnostic IPO;

3] Enter your IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Vijaya Diagnostic IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Vijaya Diagnostic IPO share allotment: How to check status at KFintech website

Vijaya Diagnostic IPO bidders can check their application status online by logging in at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ and follow the step by step guide mentioned below:

1] Login at the direct link of KFintech website — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;

2] Select Vijaya Diagnostic IPO;

3] Select either of Application Number or DPID/Client ID or PAN (Let's take application number);

4] Enter IPO application number;

5] Fill Captcha; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Vijaya Diagnostic IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

