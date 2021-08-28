Vijaya Diagnostic IPO: What GMP signals ahead of subscription opening

As mentioned above, shares of Vijaya Diagnostic are available in the grey market at ₹18 premium, which is almost half the Vijaya Diagnostic IPO grey market premium on Thursday. On Thursday, Vijaya Diagnostic IPO GMP was ₹40 while on Friday it came down to ₹35 to ₹40. In fact on Friday evening, shares of Vijaya Diagnostic were available at ₹25 premium in the grey market. So, Vijaya Diagnostics IPO GMP has been sliding after it became available for trade in the grey market. According to market observers, 100 per cent OFS and higher valuation of the public issue has not gone down well in the grey market and it is working as 'turned down' sentiment for the public issue.