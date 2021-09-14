Vijaya Diagnostic makes tepid stock market debut, shares list at 2% premium

“We like integrated business model of company due to which company has posted superior financial performance. Its EBITDA margin ranked second among other major diagnostics along with negative working capital and high cash flow generation leading to strong net cash position. Also company’s strategy of expanding in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh which are expected to grow at CAGR of 12% to 13% by 2023 will be next growth driver for company", said Hem Securities in a note to its investors.