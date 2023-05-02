Vikas Ecotech further reduced debt as it embarks on journey to become debt-free1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 11:01 PM IST
Vikas Ecotech, NSE: VIKASECO, has informed stock exchanges through a regulatory filing that it has paid back ₹522.20 million debt.
Vikas Ecotech, NSE: VIKASECO, has informed stock exchanges through a regulatory filing that it has paid back ₹522.20 million debt. The company's total amount of bank-debt has been reduced to ₹791.30 million and overall bank-debt to ₹908.70 million till date.
