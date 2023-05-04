Vikas Ecotech shares rise 5% as it collaborates with Nice Apartment Constructions for green infra projects1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 02:02 PM IST
Vikas Ecotech has announced that the company has ventured into the arena of Green-Enviro-friendly Infrastructure Development Projects in collaboration with Nice Apartment Constructions which is engaged in real estate development of commercial and residential Projects in Delhi-NCR.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×