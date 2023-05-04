Vikas Ecotech has informed exchanges that it has entered a collaboration arrangement wherein the company will be inducing 70 per cent of the total project cost as the collaborator. The estimated project cost of targeted projects is about ₹1150 million, including the cost of lands as well as the costs to be incurred for the construction and development of commercial buildings at 3 locations in Gurugram.

