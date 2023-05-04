Vikas Ecotech has announced that the company has ventured into the arena of Green-Enviro-friendly Infrastructure Development Projects in collaboration with Nice Apartment Constructions which is engaged in real estate development of commercial and residential Projects in Delhi-NCR.
The company operates business under the able leadership of Govind Aggarwal and Naresh Aggarwal of the renowned Unity Group. The group has a vast experience of over 30 years in the field of residential, commercial and hospitality segments.
Vikas Ecotech has informed exchanges that it has entered a collaboration arrangement wherein the company will be inducing 70 per cent of the total project cost as the collaborator. The estimated project cost of targeted projects is about ₹1150 million, including the cost of lands as well as the costs to be incurred for the construction and development of commercial buildings at 3 locations in Gurugram.
The firm has induced ₹400 million during April 2023 in lieu of the payments accrued towards the land parcels acquired via auctions in this first ever project being undertaken under a collaboration, the remaining contribution of ₹400 million will be induced at appropriate stages in the project development.
The company recently informed that it has paid back ₹522.20 million debt. The company's total amount of bank-debt has been reduced to ₹791.30 million and overall bank-debt to ₹908.70 million till date, as per a company statement
The company aims to cut the debt further as it has set a target to become 100 per cent debt-free by the end of the FY24.
The shares of Vikas Ecotech were seen trading on the BSE at ₹3 apiece, up by 5.25%.
