Vikram Solar’s IPO gambit: Do mega expansion and battery bet justify the high valuation?
18 Aug 2025, 01:28 PM IST
Vikram Solar’s IPO targets aggressive capacity expansion, backward integration, and its entry into the battery energy storage system market, aiming to dominate India’s solar market despite export volatility and high valuation risks.
Solar manufacturing companies have delivered multibagger returns on Dalal Street in recent years. Riding that momentum, Vikram Solar, India’s eighth-largest solar photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturer by capacity, is set to launch its initial public offering of shares on 19 August.
