Vikram Solar Q3 Results: Net profit surges over 400% YoY to ₹98 crore; revenues up 8% — Details here

Vikram Solar Q3 Results: Solar energy component manufacturer, Vikram Solar, announced its October to December quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Tuesday, 20 January 2026. The company recorded a 415% or an over fourfold rise in its consolidated net profits to ₹98 crore in the third quarter, compared to ₹19 crore in the same period a year ago.

Q3 results snapshot Vikram Solar's revenue from core operations rose nearly 8% to ₹1,105.95 crore in the October to December quarter, compared to ₹1,026.04 crore in the same period the previous financial year, according to the consolidated statements.

The solar energy component manufacturer's total expenses for the third quarter dropped 3% YoY to ₹977.73 crore, compared with ₹1,008.27 crore in the same period a year ago.

The drop in the company's expenses was primarily due to the reduction in the cost of raw materials consumed in the manufacturing process, which witnessed an over 9% fall to ₹798.82 crore, compared to ₹881.05 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The financial statements also showed that the company recorded a ₹5.61 crore one-time impact from the central government's new Labour Codes. However, the profits for the quarter were not impacted due to any of the expenses for the period.

Vikram Solar share price trend Vikram Solar shares closed 9.65% lower at ₹214.99 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹237.96 at the previous market close, according to NSE data. The company announced its third-quarter results after market operating hours on 20 January 2026.

Shares of Vikram Solar have lost 9.36% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in the year 2026 so far, and have dropped 7.63% in the last one-month period. The shares of the solar energy component manufacturer are trading 6.26% lower in the last five market sessions, according to NSE data.

The exchange data also showed that the shares of Vikram Solar hit their 52-week high level at ₹407.95 on 10 September 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹213 on Tuesday, 20 January 2026. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹7,789.74 crore as of the stock market close on Tuesday.

