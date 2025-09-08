Subscribe

Vikram Solar share price jumps 8% on bagging order from L&T for Khavda Renewable Energy Park

Vikram Solar share price surged 8% after securing a major contract with L&T Construction for 336 MW of solar modules for Gujarat's Khavda Renewable Energy Park. The deal highlights Vikram Solar's advanced technology and commitment to enhancing renewable energy efficiency in India.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published8 Sep 2025, 09:39 AM IST
Vikram Solar share price jumped by 8% during Monday's trading session following the announcement that the solar photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturer has received a significant contract from L&T Construction to provide 336 MW of high-efficiency solar modules for use at the Khavda Renewable Energy Park in Gujarat. Under this agreement, Vikram Solar will deliver its cutting-edge Hypersol G12R modules, which utilize N-type technology.

The company stated in its exchange filing that the latest module from Vikram Solar demonstrates enhanced bifaciality (up to 80%), improved performance in high temperatures, and minimal degradation year-on-year. The adoption of G12R Modules will improve the efficiency of the Balance-of-System (BOS) and contribute to reducing the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), thus making it more affordable and widely available.

According to the company, with ambitious goals and significant initiatives like the Khavda Renewable Energy Park, Gujarat is leading the way in India's renewable energy evolution and establishing global standards in solar capacity implementation.

“We are delighted to contribute to this landmark project. The region holds immense potential for solar energy, and this project will play a pivotal role in harnessing that opportunity. Each project we deliver is a testament to the trust placed in Vikram Solar’s technology, performance, and commitment to excellence,” said Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director, Vikram Solar.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, Vikram Solar announced a net profit of 139.83 crore and a total revenue of 3,459.53 crore. In the year 2024-25, the company's net profit was recorded at 79.72 crore, with revenue amounting to 2,523.96 crore. The organisation will have an overall market capitalisation of 12,009 crore.

Vikram Solar share price today

Vikram Solar share price today opened at 332 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 347.10 apiece and an intraday low of 330.05 per share.

Vikram Solar had a modest debut on the stock market on August 26, starting with a premium of more than 2% compared to the issue price of 332. The stock began trading at 338 per share, reflecting an increase of 2.41% on the NSE. On the BSE, it was listed at 340, marking a rise of 1.81%.

Subsequently, it climbed by 13.43%, reaching a peak of 376.60 per share on the exchanges.

The company's market capitalization was recorded at 13,564.39 crore on the NSE on the listing day. The Vikram Solar IPO received a subscription rate of 54.63 times when it closed last Thursday. This 2,079-crore initial public offering (IPO) had a price range set between 315 and 332 per share.

The Vikram Solar IPO comprised fresh equity issues amounting to 1,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of over 1.74 crore shares, estimated to be worth around 579.37 crore at the upper limit of the price band, from its promoters.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
Vikram SolarIndian Stock Market
