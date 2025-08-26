Vikram Solar Share Price Live Updates: Stock makes modest debut; lists with 2.4% premium at ₹340 apiece on BSE

Vikram Solar Share Price Live Updates: The equity shares of solar photo-voltaic (PV) modules manufacturer Vikram Solar Ltd made a modest debut in the Indian stock market today after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong demand from investors.

Vikram Solar shares were listed at ₹340.00 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 2.41% to the issue price of ₹332 per share. On NSE, the stock was listed with a 1.81% premium at ₹338.00 per share.

The public issue commenced for subscription on August 19 and concluded on August 21. The IPO allotment was finalised on August 22, and Vikram Solar IPO listing date is today, 26 August 2025, Tuesday. Vikram Solar shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Vikram Solar IPO GMP Today

Vikram Solar IPO listing price was lower than the Street estimates as the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) and analysts indicated that the equity shares would list with a decent premium. Vikram Solar IPO GMP signaled that the estimated listing price of Vikram Solar shares would be at a around 11% premium to the issue price of ₹332 per share.

Vikram Solar IPO was subscribed 54.63 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 7.65 times in the retail category, and 142.79 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category. The Non Institutional Investors (NII) category received 50.90 times subscription.

The ₹2,079.37 crore worth Vikram Solar IPO was a combination of fresh issue of 4.52 crore equity shares worth ₹1,500 crore and offer for sale of 1.75 crore shares amounting to ₹579.37 crore. Vikram Solar IPO price band was set at ₹315 to ₹332 per share.

JM Financial Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Vikram Solar IPO registrar.

Stay tuned to our Vikram Solar Share Price Live Blog for the latest updates: