Vikram Solar vs Premier vs Waaree vs Suzlon: Green energy stocks under pressure - What do technical charts signal?

Vikram Solar vs Premier Energies vs Waaree vs Suzlon Energy: Shares of Vikram Solar, Premier Energies, Waaree Energies, and Suzlon Energy remained under pressure during Monday’s trading session as overall market sentiment remained volatile.

The weakness in renewable energy stocks came as investors reacted to corporate earnings announced earlier.

Vikram Solar shares were down 5.26%, while Premier Energies share price was down 6.42%. Waaree Energies stock fell 3.93%, and Suzlon Energy shares traded 2.77% lower.

Apart from single-day losses, most of these renewable energy stocks have declined over the past month. Does the recent downturn signal further correction, or could it present a buying opportunity for investors? Here's what the technical charts indicate.

Vikram Solar vs Premier Energies vs Waaree Energies vs Suzlon Energy: Technical outlook The technical outlook remains bearish for all four stocks, as all key EMAs are positioned negatively above the market price, according to Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza.

Vikram Solar share price technical outlook Vikram Solar stock is trading below all major EMAs (20/50/100/200). “RSI stands at 44.81, while price action exhibits lower highs and a sharp rejection from the 20-EMA at 138.75. We suggest avoiding fresh entries at current levels and waiting for a sustained breakout above 148,” stated Virat Jagad.

Premier Energies stock technical outlook Premier Energies stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) stood at 36.20 amid selling pressure. The price action is testing the crucial ₹835-840 per share support zone via a large bearish candle, highlighted by Jagad, suggesting avoiding fresh entries at current levels until a reversal confirms above 885.

Waaree Energies share price technical outlook Recommending avoiding fresh entries in Waaree Energies, Jagad underlined a bearish outlook, noting that the stock faces rejection at the 50-EMA (2,474) and remains below the 100- and 200-day EMAs.

“RSI stands at 51.07, while price action reflects a failed breakout slipping toward the 20-EMA support at 2,436. We suggest avoiding fresh entries at current levels and awaiting a decisive close above 2,600,” stated Jagad.

Suzlon Energy share price target Shares of Suzlon Energy continue to form a bearish trend, with all key EMAs positioned below the current market price, noted the expert.

“RSI stands at 41.98, and price action continues to register lower lows following a rejection at the 20-EMA resistance of 38.24. We suggest avoiding fresh entries at current levels and awaiting sustained strength above 40.50,” he added.

Vikram Solar vs Premier Energies vs Waaree Energies vs Suzlon Energy: Share price trend Vikram Solar stock was trading 4.53% lower at ₹136.75 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹4,955.20 crore at 2 pm on Monday, November 16. Premier Energies' share price was trading 7% lower at ₹833.75 per share on the BSE, with a market capitalisation of ₹37,848.21 crore at 2 pm on Monday.