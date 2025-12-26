Vikran Engineering share price rallies another 7% to 3-week high on ₹459 crore order win

Vikran Engineering share price extended its winning run for the second consecutive session on Friday, December 26, gaining another 7% to hit a three-week high of ₹103 apiece, as back-to-back order wins kept the stock in focus even as broader markets remained range-bound.

The company on Thursday announced that it has received a Notification of Award (NOA) from NTPC Renewable Energy Limited for a ₹459.20 crore EPC contract for a 400 MW AC grid-connected solar power project at Chitrakoot-1 in Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement

The contract involves execution of the Balance of System (BoS) package for the solar project and is to be completed within a 12-month period. The scope of work includes inland transportation, insurance, installation, testing, commissioning, and guarantee tests, ensuring full operational readiness of the project.

The order represents a significant milestone in Vikran Engineering’s diversification strategy and further strengthens its credentials in the solar EPC segment, alongside its established presence in power transmission and distribution, water infrastructure, and railway electrification.

This was the second major order win for the company this week. On Tuesday, the company received a work order worth ₹2,035.26 crore from Onix Renewables Limited, a special purpose vehicle (SPV), for the development of 600 MW AC solar power projects across multiple locations in Maharashtra.

Advertisement

Under the contract, the company will supply key components such as solar PV modules and inverters, with the project expected to be completed within a 12-month timeline. With both orders combined at ₹2,494 crore, the total order value exceeds the company’s market capitalisation of ₹2,486 crore.

Latest rally pushes Vikran Engineering share price above IPO price Today’s rally in Vikran Engineering’s share price has contributed to a 12% gain so far this week, setting the stage for the biggest weekly run in over a month and snapping a five-week losing streak.

Vikran Engineering share price made its stock market debut in September 2025, listing at the IPO price of ₹97 per share. The latest rally has lifted the stock to trade around 6% above its issue price.

Advertisement

Also Read | Earnings cuts likely bottomed out; Motilal Oswal positive on Indian equities