Vilas Transcore Ltd IPO price band has been set at Rs139-147 per equity share of face value of ₹10.

Key dates The small and medium enterprises (SME) Vilas Transcore initial public offering that opens for subscription on Monday 27 May 2024 will be available for subscription till Wednesday 29 May 2024.

On Thursday, May 30, 2024, the allotment for the Vilas Transcore IPO is anticipated to be completed. The proposed listing date for the Vilas Transcore IPO is set on Monday, June 3, 2024 on NSE SME.

Issue Size The Vilas Transcore IPO is a ₹95.26 crore book-built offering. This is a completely new 64.8 lakh equitui share issue. There is “NO Offer for Sale" (OFS) - from promoter and promoter group.

An application must be made for a minimum of 1000 shares by applicants, which is the lot size. Looking at the upper end of the price band set at rs 147 a share , the retail investors are required to invest a minimum of ₹147,000. Not less than 35% of the issue is reserved for Retail participants.

The HNI on the other hand will require to make a minimum investment of two lots, or 2,000 shares, for a total of ₹294,000.

Objectives of the Issue The proceeds from the IPO to the extent of ₹5 crore are to be utilised by Vilas Transcore Ltd for funding strategic acquisitions and investments. To the extent of ₹20.09 crore may be utilised for funding capital expenditures for the company's factory building, ₹45.20 crore for financing capital expenses for the purchase and installation of new equipment and machines, For meeting the issue (IPO) related expenses and for the general corporate purposes.

Vilas Transcore Limited, vadodara based company, which was founded in 2006, produces and distributes power distribution and transmission components, mainly to Indian and international producers of transformers and other power equipment.

Financials Vilas Transcore Limited clocked a profit of ₹20.22 crores in the FY23, compared to ₹17.91 crores in the previous year, which marked an increase of 12.90%. Revenue from operations during the FY23 increased significantly to ₹282.60 crores from ₹233.03 crores in the previous year, an increase of 21.27%, primarily due to an increase in domestic revenue and job work charges received.

For nine months ended December 31, 2023, revenue from operations stood at ₹235.74 crores, and profit after tax stood at ₹16.79 crores.

GMP or Grey Market premium According to investorgain.com data, the Vilas Transcore IPO GMP, or grey market premium, is currently ₹45 per share. This shows that the equity shares of Vilas Transcore IPO are currently selling on the grey market at ₹192 per share, which is ₹45 more than the issue price or at a premium of 30.61%.

