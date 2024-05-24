Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Vilas Transcore SME IPO price band set at Rs139-147 per share: check issue size, key dates, more

Vilas Transcore SME IPO price band set at Rs139-147 per share: check issue size, key dates, more

Livemint ,Edited By Ujjval Jauhari

  • Vilas Transcore Ltd IPO price band has been set at 139-147 a share . The issue opens on Monday 27 May 2024 and closes on 29 May,2024. Check issue size, key dates, more

Vilas Transcore SME IPO price band fixed at Rs139-147 per share:

Vilas Transcore Ltd IPO price band has been set at Rs139-147 per equity share of face value of 10.

Key dates

The small and medium enterprises (SME) Vilas Transcore initial public offering that opens for subscription on Monday 27 May 2024 will be available for subscription till Wednesday 29 May 2024.

On Thursday, May 30, 2024, the allotment for the Vilas Transcore IPO is anticipated to be completed. The proposed listing date for the Vilas Transcore IPO is set on Monday, June 3, 2024 on NSE SME.

Issue Size

The Vilas Transcore IPO is a 95.26 crore book-built offering. This is a completely new 64.8 lakh equitui share issue. There is “NO Offer for Sale" (OFS) - from promoter and promoter group.

Also Read- GSM Foils IPO fully booked within hours of opening, retail investors steal the show; know GMP, subscription status, more

An application must be made for a minimum of 1000 shares by applicants, which is the lot size. Looking at the upper end of the price band set at rs 147 a share , the retail investors are required to invest a minimum of 147,000. Not less than 35% of the issue is reserved for Retail participants.

The HNI on the other hand will require to make a minimum investment of two lots, or 2,000 shares, for a total of 294,000.

Objectives of the Issue

The proceeds from the IPO to the extent of 5 crore are to be utilised by Vilas Transcore Ltd for funding strategic acquisitions and investments. To the extent of 20.09 crore may be utilised for funding capital expenditures for the company's factory building, 45.20 crore for financing capital expenses for the purchase and installation of new equipment and machines, For meeting the issue (IPO) related expenses and for the general corporate purposes.

Also Read- Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Market may see sharp 20% decline if election results deviate from expectations -Experts

Vilas Transcore Limited, vadodara based company, which was founded in 2006, produces and distributes power distribution and transmission components, mainly to Indian and international producers of transformers and other power equipment.

Financials

Vilas Transcore Limited clocked a profit of 20.22 crores in the FY23, compared to 17.91 crores in the previous year, which marked an increase of 12.90%. Revenue from operations during the FY23 increased significantly to 282.60 crores from 233.03 crores in the previous year, an increase of 21.27%, primarily due to an increase in domestic revenue and job work charges received.

Also Read- Awfis Space Solutions IPO Day 3: Check latest GMP, subscription status.

For nine months ended December 31, 2023, revenue from operations stood at 235.74 crores, and profit after tax stood at 16.79 crores.

GMP or Grey Market premium

According to investorgain.com data, the Vilas Transcore IPO GMP, or grey market premium, is currently 45 per share. This shows that the equity shares of Vilas Transcore IPO are currently selling on the grey market at 192 per share, which is 45 more than the issue price or at a premium of 30.61%.

