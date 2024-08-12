Markets
‘We’ve borrowed returns from the future and are currently ahead of fundamentals’
Dipti Sharma 6 min read 12 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Summary
- There is a lot of euphoria in some pockets of the market. It is mostly concentrated in low-quality and low-growth segments of the market.
Markets are often at their riskiest when they seem the easiest to profit from, said Vinay Paharia, CIO, PGIM India Mutual Fund who manages assets worth ₹24,883 crore as of 8 August. He believes that valuations are high, and caution is needed. In the near to medium term, equities might produce slightly lower returns than their underlying fair values. “We’ve essentially borrowed returns from the future and are currently ahead of fundamentals," he said.
