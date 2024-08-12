‘We’ve borrowed returns from the future and are currently ahead of fundamentals’

Could you tell us about your concept of a ‘micro bubble’ mentioned in your newsletter? Why have you coined it so, and which market segments are affected?

In our research, we find that stock prices strongly correlate with intrinsic value growth over three to five years. While short-term trends may seem random, long-term patterns emerge: for example, a 10% intrinsic value growth usually results in a 9-11% stock price increase. "Micro bubbles" refers to those set of companies with very low intrinsic value growth and below-average returns on equity, which ideally should trade at low P/E multiples, but are currently trading at extremely rich valuations despite their weaker long term growth prospects.