Vinay Rajani of HDFC Sec suggests Gail, Adani Ports shares to buy in near-term

Stock market today: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to open marginally higher on Tuesday, 7 July, taking cues from overnight gains on Wall Street, even as mixed trends across Asian markets may limit upside.
Asian equities were trading mixed in early trade, while US stocks ended higher overnight, supported by strong gains in technology shares.
Back home, the domestic market ended in the green for the fourth straight session on Monday, aided by improving investor sentiment, a revival in monsoon activity and continued buying by foreign institutional investors (FIIs).
The BSE Sensex rose 521.16 points (0.67%) to settle at 78,285.07, while the Nifty 50 gained 159.50 points (0.66%) to close at 24,430.35.
Nifty 50 has decisively broken above the key resistance zone of 24,200, and today’s move above the 200 DEMA near 24,220 further strengthens the bullish setup. With the index now trading above its 20, 50, 100, and 200 DEMAs, the trend appears positive across time frames. Support at 24,200 can now be viewed as a fresh buy-on-dips zone, while 24,000 remains the positional stop-loss for long trades. On the upside, Nifty 50 may head toward 24,631, which aligns with the 61.8% Fibonacci extension, followed by 24,865 near the 200-day SMA. Weekly and monthly indicators also continue to reflect underlying strength.
Gail share price has broken out of an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern on the weekly chart. The price rise is accompanied by a rise in volume. Stock is placed above all key moving averages. Weekly RSI has been sustaining above 50. The weekly MACD is above the equilibrium and signal lines.
Adani Ports share price primary trend is bullish, as it has been holding above all key moving averages. The stock price has recently broken out from the consolidation, that held for the last two months. The price rise is accompanied by a rise in volume. Stock is above all key moving averages.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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