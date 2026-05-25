Vinay Rajani of HDFC Sec suggests L&T Finance, Sandur Manganese shares to buy in near-term

Stock market today: Indian equities witnessed broad-based buying in the morning session on Monday, with gains across large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks. The benchmark indices surged by more than 1%, driven by positive global cues and improved investor sentiment.

The Sensex rallied nearly 1,000 points to hit an intraday high of 76,387, while the Nifty 50 climbed more than 1% to touch 23,996 during the session. The broader market also participated in the rally, with the BSE 150 Midcap and BSE 250 Smallcap indices advancing around 1% each.

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The sharp upmove added nearly ₹5 lakh crore to investor wealth, as the combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies increased to about ₹468 lakh crore from approximately ₹463 lakh crore in the previous trading session.

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Market Views - Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities Nifty 50 Outlook Nifty 50 has broken out of the 23,400–23,800 consolidation band and is sustaining above that range, now approaching its 50day exponential moving average near 24,000; a clean breach and hold above 24,000 would strengthen the near-term bullish case and validate upside momentum.

Domestic underperformance versus global equities has been driven by FII outflows, rupee weakness and elevated crude prices, but positive geopolitical developments over the weekend have eased risk-off sentiment and are reflected in today’s market strength. Immediate support is the prior resistance at 23,800, with tactical support/stoploss around 23,500; near resistance sits at 24,000 (50DEMA), followed by 24,350 and 24,600 — a decisive break above 24,600 would likely shift the positional trend to bullish.

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Ratesensitive sectors such as banking, financials, autos and realty are showing early bullish traction and could lead the next leg higher if momentum broadens. For short-term traders, consider buying on a pullback to 23,800–23,500 with a stop just below 23,500 and targets near 24,000–24,350; positional traders should wait for confirmation above 24,000–24,350 before increasing exposure. Monitor FII flows, the rupee and crude prices closely, and use rising market breadth and volumes to validate the breakout.

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2 stocks to buy in the near-term Buy L&T Finance at ₹ 279| Stop-loss at ₹ 267| Target at ₹ 292 L&T Finance share price has formed a bullish “hammer” candlestick pattern at its 200 DEMA and gap support. The stock is trading above all medium- to long-term moving averages. Indicators and oscillators have been showing strength on the short-term charts.

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Buy Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores at ₹ 235| Stop-loss at ₹ 206| Target at ₹ 271 Sandur Manganese share price has broken out of a bullish inverted head-and-shoulders pattern on the weekly chart. Price rises are accompanied by increased volumes. The weekly RSI has been sustained above 50. The weekly MACD is above the equilibrium and signal lines. The stock price is above the important moving averages' resistance.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.