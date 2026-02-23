Vinay Rajani of HDFC Sec suggests these 2 stocks to buy in the near-term

Stock market today: The domestic stock markets surged at the opening bell on Monday following a pivotal US decision to strike down Trump tariffs, directly relieving investors and significantly boosting market sentiment.

Despite this positive reaction, experts assert that volatility is likely to persist due to ongoing uncertainty surrounding tariffs and geopolitical developments.

The benchmark indices clearly opened in positive territory, with the Nifty 50 index starting at 25,678.40, a substantial gain of 107.15 points or 0.42%. The BSE Sensex also opened strong at 82,906.83, increasing by 92.12 points or 0.11%.

While markets welcomed the tariff decision, experts emphasize that concerns linger regarding new tariff announcements and global uncertainties.

Tariff developments are a critical factor influencing global markets. Trump's previous announcements of a 10% tariff, later increased to 15% under Section 122, are noteworthy as they allowed for 150 days of these tariffs.

A clear relief rally occurred on Friday night when the US Supreme Court decisively struck down the President's constitutional authority to impose tariffs, marking a significant change in the market landscape.

Market Views - Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities Nifty 50 Outlook Nifty 50 has been in a choppy trend between 25,370 and 26,000. Directional movement and momentum are clearly missing in the current trend of the market. Any decisive move above 26,000 could bring back the bullish momentum, which could push the index towards new all-time high above 26,373. However, on the lower side, if Nifty 50 breaks 25,370, then it would drag the index towards 25,240.

Bank Nifty index is placed stronger on the charts and likely to outperform. Any level above 61,700 could push the index towards next target of 64,000. On the lower side, supports are seen at 60,000 and 59,500. Microcap250 and Smallcap100 index have been underperforming and placed below all key moving averages. Power, PSU, Energy and Metal indices are looking stronger on the charts and likely to outperform.

Nifty 50 Strategy: Considering the choppy trend, traders should approach conservative approach in trading unless range of 25,200-26,000 violates. Above 26,000, we expect Nifty 50 to hit fresh all time high above 26,370. Below 25,370, Nifty 50 could immediately slide down to its 200 DEMA, placed at 25,240. Exposure should be more towards the large caps and less towards smaller stocks.

2 stocks to buy in the near-term Buy HDFC Gold Exchange Traded Fund (HDFCGOLD) 134| Target ₹ 145 | Stop- loss ₹ 128 ETF has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms on the weekly charts. ETF has been finding support on its 50 DEMA and maintaining its up trend. ETF is placed above all key moving averages, indicating uptrend on all time frames. Weekly RSI is sustaining above 50, indicating sustained uptrend for the underlying. Trend Line Breakout on Daily RSI has been witnessed. ETF has witnessed healthy consolidation after prolonged uptrend.

Buy CPSEETF 101| Target ₹ 107, 111 | Stop-loss ₹ 96 ETF price has broken out from horizontal trend line on daily chart. Primary trend of the Stock has been bullish with higher tops and higher bottoms. ETF is placed above long-term key moving averages, indicating uptrend on all time frames. Daily RSI is sustaining above 50, indicating sustained uptrend for the underlying. Daily MACD is placed above signal and zero line.

